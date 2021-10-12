CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCI Pal announces Amazon Connect integration

Cover picture for the articleUK-based PCI Pal has announced an integration with Amazon Connect to offer payment security and compliance with PCI Pal omnichannel secure payment solutions. With this integration, PCI Pal will become the first truly global secure payments provider available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue that makes it easy for organisations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

