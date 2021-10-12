PCI Pal announces Amazon Connect integration

Customers in both the US and Canada can now easily access EagleView’s high-resolution aerial imagery from the Cityworks Esri map viewer. BELLEVUE, Wash., and SANDY, Utah, Oct 11, 2021 – EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, and Cityworks, a Trimble Company, today announced the US availability of an integration to simplify the asset management workflow. For the first time, users in the US as well as Canada can launch EagleView’s Integrated Pictometry Application (IPA) from the Cityworks Esri map viewer, allowing them to view EagleView’s high-resolution aerial imagery within a seamlessly integrated viewer.

