Marvel's What If...? aired its season 1 finale today, and while a lot of fans have been sharing their reactions, one Marvel fan, in particular, has confessed that he was especially emotional after watching the final episode. Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to Twitter to let everyone know just what he thinks about Marvel's What If...? as a whole. In traditional Kevin Smith fashion, this included mention of the fact that he openly wept fanboy tears while viewing the thing: "What If @MarvelStudios made a thing that didn't make me cry?" Smith posted with a wink and a nod, reveling in one of his favorite Marvel comic series becoming a hit TV show.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO