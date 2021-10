ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wide receivers haven’t been able to find much consistent success through the first four weeks of the season. That changed last week, though, with the Chicago Bears limiting tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift’s production. Quintez Cephus caught four passes for a career-high 83 yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown had the best game of his young career, catching eight balls for 70 yards. Kalif Raymond enjoyed another solid outing, catching three of six looks for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO