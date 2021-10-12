Chris Pratt trolls fans with “first look” at Super Mario

The Mario movie memes continue with Chris Pratt! Chris Pratt managed to get his hands on a video showing us what he'll look like as Mario in Illumination's upcoming Mario Movie. The video merges the sounds and imagery from Super Mario with footage from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to give us a very funny sense as to how Chris Pratt's Mario might play out in the upcoming Mario Movie. Originally uploaded by YouTuber PFINNEY, the video was reposted by Chris Pratt on his Instagram account. Chris Pratt was announced as the voice of Mario in the animated film adaptation of Super Mario Bros. in September. In addition to Chris Pratt as Mario, the cast for the upcoming movie includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Additionally, Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek, Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco will voice Foreman Spike. Illumination and Nintendo's Super Mario movie hits theaters Dec. 21, 2022. #Nintendo #SuperMario In other entertainment news, we here at IGN broke the news of current Superman, Jon Kent, coming out as bisexual in the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. In the exclusive image, we see Jon with Jay Nakamura, a hacktivist inspired by Jon's mom, Lois Lane. A direct spin-off to That 70s' Show, That 90s' Show is currently in development at Netflix with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp set to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman. Set in the great year of 1995, Red and Kitty are tasked with taking care of their son and daughter-in-law's kiddo, Leia Forman, over the summer. Netflix has 10 episodes ordered, with creators Bonnie and Terry Turner attached as executive producers.
