CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chris Pratt trolls fans with “first look” at Super Mario

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt has teased fans with an “amazing” first look at the Super Mario Bros movie on his Instagram. There’s just one problem; there’s no footage from the upcoming kids movie yet, so Pratt had to improvise. Pratt (or the person who runs his socials) has taken a scene from...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Ludacris Says ‘Fast and Furious’ Costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud Is a ‘Delicate Situation’

Keeping it in the family. Ludacris is aware of the tension between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, but he prefers to let them handle it themselves. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the Illinois native, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, October 18, while promoting his new partnership with Moose Toys. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Chris Pratt
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya After ‘Dune’ Red Carpet — See Flirty Comment

Tom Holland just shared an adorable message for his girlfriend, Zendaya, after she stunned on the ‘Dune’ red carpet. See what he had to say about his sweetheart!. Following the Dune movie premiere in London, Tom Holland, 25, shared a sweet and simple tribute to his love, Zendaya, 25, on Instagram. “Dune 😍” the actor captioned his post, which showed Zendaya looking sultry and stylish in a black-and-white shot from the movie’s UK debut which took place on Monday, Oct. 18. Although Tom’s post didn’t share any details about the forthcoming sci-fi flick, it did get attention special fan — his girlfriend Zendaya, who simply commented on the post with an emotional, watery-eyed emoji showing her appreciation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whitmanwire.com

Actors who should play Mario instead of Chris Pratt

The internet cried out on the Sept. 23 2021, when Nintendo announced that Chris Pratt would be the starring voice in the Super Mario Bros movie. There is obviously one major problem with this casting: Chris Pratt is white, and Mario is Italian. When it comes to choosing a new...
MOVIES
Golf.com

How Bryson DeChambeau handled hecklers with an assist from actor Chris Pratt

The last 13 months have held all kind of surprises for Bryson DeChambeau, some good, some bad, and some just plain bizarre. It started with his breakthrough moment, when he rode his beefed-up physique and massive drives to his first major win at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in September 2020. The U.S. Open victory rocketed Bryson into full-blown stardom, instantly making him the center of attention on Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario Bros#Trolls#The Power Stone#The Infinity Stone#Latin American
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Picks Son Jack, 9, Up From School In Santa Monica — Cute Photo

Chris Pratt was spotted walking alongside his adorable son Jack in a rare after school outing as they matched in casual outfits and face masks. Chris Pratt, 42, looked like a doting dad when he was recently photographed picking his look-alike son Jack, 9, up from school. The actor and the tot were spotted walking alongside each other after meeting up in the Santa Monica, CA location and wore similar casual outfits that included T-shirts, including a black one for Chris and a red one for Jack, as well as white face masks. Jack also wore a blue baseball cap, sunglasses, and had a backpack on his shoulders.
SANTA MONICA, CA
gamespew.com

The LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is Nothing Short of Magical

There is so much to love about LEGO’s latest partnership with Nintendo. The Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block is undoubtedly delightful if you’re a Mario fan. But even if you’re not, it’s impossible not to admire the ingenuity that’s gone into creating this cube. The way the worlds pop out of the top and secret panels appear from the sides – it’s like magic! Wonderful, LEGO magic.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Figures Give First-Look at Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has given fans the first look at Vegeta for the new movie through a new series of collectible figures! Although he was one of the very first characters revealed during the early promotional rounds for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Vegeta has been surprisingly absent from the teaser materials for the newest feature film project so far. It seems like Dragon Ball Super is going a different kind of direction in many ways for the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, so we haven't actually gotten a look at Vegeta's new design for the film just yet.
COMICS
dexerto.com

Dr Disrespect roasted by fans after accidental Mario cosplay

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect is no stranger to dressing up as it’s part of his character, but a simple color swap accidentally transformed the two-time into Mario and fans roasted him for it. During an October 13 YouTube stream, Doc showed up wearing a white shirt instead of a black...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

Chris Pratt Shares Fake Footage of Chris Pratt as Mario - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Mario movie memes continue with Chris Pratt! Chris Pratt managed to get his hands on a video showing us what he'll look like as Mario in Illumination's upcoming Mario Movie. The video merges the sounds and imagery from Super Mario with footage from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to give us a very funny sense as to how Chris Pratt's Mario might play out in the upcoming Mario Movie. Originally uploaded by YouTuber PFINNEY, the video was reposted by Chris Pratt on his Instagram account. Chris Pratt was announced as the voice of Mario in the animated film adaptation of Super Mario Bros. in September. In addition to Chris Pratt as Mario, the cast for the upcoming movie includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Additionally, Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Kamek, Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco will voice Foreman Spike. Illumination and Nintendo's Super Mario movie hits theaters Dec. 21, 2022. #Nintendo #SuperMario In other entertainment news, we here at IGN broke the news of current Superman, Jon Kent, coming out as bisexual in the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. In the exclusive image, we see Jon with Jay Nakamura, a hacktivist inspired by Jon's mom, Lois Lane. A direct spin-off to That 70s' Show, That 90s' Show is currently in development at Netflix with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp set to reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman. Set in the great year of 1995, Red and Kitty are tasked with taking care of their son and daughter-in-law's kiddo, Leia Forman, over the summer. Netflix has 10 episodes ordered, with creators Bonnie and Terry Turner attached as executive producers.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Chris Pratt Shares Funny Video Combining Super Mario With The Guardians Of The Galaxy. And I Can’t Look Away

When the voice cast of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie was recently announced, there was one name that stood out from the rest. Chris Pratt was by far the biggest “movie star” name in the bunch, but he also struck a lot of people as an odd choice to play video game icon Mario. Mario has been many things, but a Chris Pratt-like action hero has not been one of them. And perhaps Chris Pratt understands that.
VIDEO GAMES
Cosmopolitan

Indisputable Proof That the Mallard on 'Masked Singer' Is Chris Pratt's BFF [SPOILER]

Things I never thought I'd have to endure in my lifetime: watching a giant duck with a human trapped inside it wear a top hat and sing "Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy." Yet here we are. In a sign that the apocalypse is surely impending, something called the Mallard has taken up residence on The Masked Singer season 6, and it basically looks like Timothée Chalamet in the new Willy Wonka origin story, only a duck.
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

5 Spooky, Supernatural Super Mario Moments

Super Mario may have been marketed as a family-friendly brand over the past few decades, but every once in a while, gamers have uncovered some truly terrifying scenes. From an actual apparition in Super Mario 3D Land to mysterious, shadowy hell children in Super Mario Galaxy 2, there’s a lot to uncover when we dig into the spookier side of the Mario franchise. Here are some of our top terrifying moments in Super Mario games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy