Sales at U.S. grocery stores were up 7.5% year over year in September, according to Commerce Department data released Friday, topping a 6.6% year-over-year increase in August. Grocery stores' sales gains were well behind those of restaurants and bars (up 29.5% over September 2020) and clothing/accessories stores (up 22.4%)—businesses that have continued to enjoy a boost from wider reopenings vs. a year ago and a return to in-person work and school. Grocers' year-over-year increase also didn't match that of general-merchandise stores, which saw sales climb 13.4% vs. September 2020. For all of retail trade, September sales were up 12.2% over the year-ago period.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO