Centralia, IL

Centralia Police new eligibility list has 11 candidates

By WJBD Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentralia Police have their biggest eligibility list in a number of years as eleven made the final cut by the Centralia Police and Fire Commission last week. Administrative Sergeant Steve Whritenour says there are still several other steps to be completed before a candidate can be hired and begin the fulltime officer academy in Belleville. He fears that could cut the number to five or six, but he’s hopeful the list will at least allow for the hiring of five new officers at the beginning of next year to bring the sworn force of the police department up to its authorized strength of 26.

