Philadelphia, PA

2021 Saw Gains in Female Leadership on Philadelphia-area Boards of Directors, But Progress Still Needed

 8 days ago

Image via Alexander Suhorucov at Pexels.

According to the Forum of Executive Women's 2021 report, the largest public companies in the Philadelphia region made progress in diversifying their boards of directors with more women and female leadership. Erin Arvedlund reported the progress for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

*As of August 2, 2021, PQ Group Holdings Inc. became Ecovyst Inc. Table: DOMINIQUE DeMOE/Staff ArtistSource: The Forum of Executive Women, as shown on The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Malvern-based Cantaloupe and Paoli's AMETEK currently have 40 percent of board member positions filled by women — the highest diversity rate of local companies.

CubeSmart, Malvern, and Unisys, Blue Bell, both have more than 35 percent women. Bryn Mawr-based Essential Utilities has just over 30 percent.

Several large, local, public companies, however, lag in their representation of women on their boards.

These include Kennett Square-based Genesis HealthCare and West Whiteland Township's Omega Flex. Both companies are among the only five in the region with not a single female presence on their boards.

Recognizing their positions, several are committing to change.

"In light of our changes in the past few months, we have been evaluating potential board members and anticipate adding one or more high-quality professionals from diverse backgrounds by year-end," said Lori Mayer, spokesperson of Genesis HealthCare.

Read more about the gains in diversifying company boards and female leadership in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Career Corner: The Great Resignation is Reshaping Our Work Culture

Our work culture has ingrained in many employees to recognize that they are easily replaceable. Being underpaid and overworked has long been viewed as the natural experience of most workers. But the pandemic has caused a breaking point where many are saying no more, leading to what has been dubbed the “Great Resignation.”
Amazon Plans to Add Thousands of Seasonal Jobs in Montco and Philadelphia Region for the Holiday Rush

Amazon is gearing up for the 2021 holiday shopping season.Image via Natalie Kostelni at the Philadelphia Business Journal. Amazon is planning to fill 3,900 seasonal jobs in Philadelphia’s collar counties, like Montgomery County, joining numerous companies that are now bulking up ahead of the holiday rush, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Overwhelmed By Demand, Co-op Weavers Way Considers Adding Fourth Location in Germantown, Hosting Diversity Fair

Driven by high demand, Weavers Way Co-op, which currently has locations in Ambler, Mt. Airy, and Chestnut Hill, is considering opening its fourth location in Germantown, writes Michaela Winberg for Billy Penn. The collectively owned, member-supported supermarket is currently in negotiations for a 5,000-square-foot retail storefront, but the deal depends...
Career Corner: New Anything-But-Normal Rules for Job Seekers

Male indian hr, recruiter or employer holding cv having online virtual job interview meeting with african candidate on video call. Distance remote recruitment conference chat. Over shoulder view. (Male indian hr, recruiter or employer holding cv havin. If you are job hunting right now you probably assumed that your work-life...
Aqua Pennsylvania Completes $2.2 Million in Infrastructure Improvement Projects in Chester County

Aqua Pennsylvania has completed about $2.2 million in infrastructure improvement projects in Westtown Township. These upgrades will improve reliability for customers throughout Chester County. Crews have completed a $1.1 million project to replace about 4,480 feet of aging six-inch cement pipe with new eight-inch ductile iron water main on the...
Wynnewood-based Lankenau Institute for Medical Research Creates Rapid Test for COVID-19 Delta Variant Detection

Researchers at Wynnewood-based Lankenau Institute for Medical Research have developed a rapid diagnostic test to detect the Delta variant in COVID-19 patients they are calling “groundbreaking,” writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Dr. Scott Dessain, the institute’s chairman of clinical and oncology research, led the project. According to...
Career Corner: The Jobs Most Likely to Disappear within the Next Generation

Passenger is sitting on the back seat of the car and using smart phone app to rate a driver at the e. It is only natural that as technology and culture advance that new types of careers will be created, while others will become obsolete. Naturally, the restrictions of the pandemic accelerated some of this by depriving many businesses of being able to gain their regular income and driving customers towards alternatives.
