CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

US House Returning to DC to Vote on Raising the Nation’s Debt Limit

By Deborah Valentine
wabcradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the US House of Representatives are scrambling to Washington DC to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s debt limit. Today’s vote will ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. House Democrats are expected to have enough votes on their own to ensure that President Joe Biden can sign the bill into law this week. A default would have had immense fallout on global financial markets, and routine government payments to Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and others would have been called into question.

wabcradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Radio Iowa

Congresswoman Hinson votes against raising debt limit

First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, voted against raising the debt limit in the House Tuesday. “We are hearing the Democrats in Washington D.C. talking about cutting a trillion or two from a multitrillion-dollar social spending spree like they should get a pat on the back for that for being fiscally responsible,” Hinson says. ” And I think it is very clear to Iowans that these are not nickles and dimes — we are dealing in trillions of dollars here. And the Democrats have forgotten how many zeros are in trillions.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

US House votes to increase debt ceiling limit. Here's how Utah's Republican congressmen voted

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term extension of the debt ceiling without a single Republican vote, including those of Utah's four GOP congressmen. The Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution Tuesday night to temporarily raise the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, averting a fiscal crisis for now but setting up a second showdown in the coming weeks.
UTAH STATE
KTLA

House approves short-term increase to nation’s debt limit, sending measure to Biden

Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation’s debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. The $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
KTSA

House to vote on temporarily raising debt ceiling

Washington — The House on Tuesday is set to take up a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, which would temporarily avert a fiscal crisis but sets up a second showdown over the federal government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. The measure raises the debt limit by $480 billion,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
republicmonews.com

House Passes Bill to Lift US Debt Limit Until Early December

The House of Representatives provided concluding approval on Tuesday to a Senate-passed bill. In the meantime, this will lift the debt limit of the adminisration to $28.9tn. Thus, this will alleviate the susceptibility of default at least until early December. Party Discipline. Democratic members, who narrowly dominate the House, maintained...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
ksl.com

Debt limit hike headed to passage in US House, staving off default

WASHINGTON — A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass legislation raising the Treasury Department's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, averting a debt default that otherwise could have occurred around Oct. 18. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the bill into law. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Debt#House Democrats#Ap#The Us
MyChesCo

Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Senate’s Debt Limit Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released the following statement after last night’s Senate vote on the nation’s debt limit:. “Tonight’s votes are welcome steps forward in averting a default that would have been devastating for our economy and for working families. President Biden looks forward to signing this bill as soon as it passes the House and reaches his desk. His focus remains on the task before us of swiftly passing his economic agenda and making vital investments in jobs, competitiveness, and lower prices for the middle class.
CONGRESS & COURTS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Schumer sets vote on raising US debt ceiling by $480 billion

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up Thursday night votes on a short-term debt ceiling increase that would leave the battle to be rejoined less than two months from now, in the middle of an already packed congressional agenda. Schumer and GOP counterpart Mitch McConnell struck a deal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives

Comments / 0

Community Policy