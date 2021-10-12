US House Returning to DC to Vote on Raising the Nation’s Debt Limit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the US House of Representatives are scrambling to Washington DC to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s debt limit. Today’s vote will ensure the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December. House Democrats are expected to have enough votes on their own to ensure that President Joe Biden can sign the bill into law this week. A default would have had immense fallout on global financial markets, and routine government payments to Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and others would have been called into question.wabcradio.com
