US House Returning to DC to Vote on Raising the Nation’s Debt Limit

First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, voted against raising the debt limit in the House Tuesday. “We are hearing the Democrats in Washington D.C. talking about cutting a trillion or two from a multitrillion-dollar social spending spree like they should get a pat on the back for that for being fiscally responsible,” Hinson says. ” And I think it is very clear to Iowans that these are not nickles and dimes — we are dealing in trillions of dollars here. And the Democrats have forgotten how many zeros are in trillions.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO