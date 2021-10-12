CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter receives Visit from an Ohio FFA State Officer

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Ohio FFA State Vice President At Large Laura Wuebker came to visit the members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. She spent the day in the two Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources and two Plant and Animal Sciences classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by having a positive attitude towards challenges in life. Her message was about “Opportunities in FFA” and “Overcoming Stress.”

