Down 17-14, the Owls were driving to score their third consecutive touchdown in as many drives to take a 21-17 lead going into the half and all the momentum. On a second and goal, the FAU quarterback throws a pick-six that ultimately changed the course of the game. The weaknesses on FAU's roster were exposed from that point. Being down forced FAU to drop back and throw without mixing in much running or play action, causing the offensive line to struggle the rest of the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO