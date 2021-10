Sebastian Kurz started his first working day in his new role as a member of the Austrian National Council on Thursday. With the oath "I vow" he assured to comply with the constitutional laws as well as the simple laws, such is the formula. His colleagues of the "Parliamentary club" of the ÖVP applauded, also in the ranks of the other factions some clapped politely to the new deputy. Then the Parliament in Vienna entered the budget debate quite dryly. As a speaker in a subordinate position was called: the Deputy Kurz.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO