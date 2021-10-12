UAB piano instructor Tatiana Kasman inducted to Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame
Tatiana Kasman has been selected for induction into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame for 2021, one of 44 piano music educators who were selected. Kasman is an adjunct piano ensemble, private piano and class piano instructor for the Department of Music in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences. She also maintains a private piano studio. Her students regularly win numerous local, state and regional competitions.www.uab.edu
