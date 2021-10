AEW President Tony Khan recently made an appearance on Moose & Maggie on WFAN. He discussed competition with AEW and where his focus lies. “The most important thing is that AEW does the best shows, and if you watch the shows, we built this audience from scratch,” Khan pointed out. “There was no AEW a couple of years ago. Now AEW on TNT is the best show in many fans’ eyes, and we’re building and building this audience. Year over year, we’re up double digits. Every month, we’re up year over year, and now we’re up 30% over where we were a year ago, and there’s a reason for that. It’s, in some ways, the worst timing. We’re off Wednesday for the next couple of weeks.

