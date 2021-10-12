Hammock Dunes home goes for $1.17 million

A house on the beachside was the top real estate transaction for the week of Sept. 2-8 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. James and Nancy McDaniel, of Nashville, sold 17 San Gabriel Lane to Craig and Deborah Kodish, of Palm Coast, for $1.17 million. Built in 2000, the house is a 4/3.5 and has a fireplace, swimming pool and 3,721 square feet. It sold in 2017 for $900,000. Following is a partial list of other transactions for the week.