Palm Coast, FL

Hammock Dunes home goes for $1.17 million

By Wayne Grant
palmcoastobserver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA house on the beachside was the top real estate transaction for the week of Sept. 2-8 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. James and Nancy McDaniel, of Nashville, sold 17 San Gabriel Lane to Craig and Deborah Kodish, of Palm Coast, for $1.17 million. Built in 2000, the house is a 4/3.5 and has a fireplace, swimming pool and 3,721 square feet. It sold in 2017 for $900,000. Following is a partial list of other transactions for the week.

