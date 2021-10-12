DigiPen Game Design Disciplines, Explained: Narrative Design

The most significant value of Asia Design Prize is to provide the most convenient, accurate, and valuable design screening in the world based on system not on personal competences of evaluators. Designer including companies, design institutes, design studios, professionals, students submit their works in this impartial platform. In the first screening, we do not reveal personal information such as nationality, organization, and name. Interviewers in the first screening are excluded from the second screening. The final screening is conducted as the same way in the first screening. Around 10% of entries are selected as final winners and the class of gold and winner is determined. The foreman of the screening examines the suitability closely in the final winner list, adjusts winner level, and selects the grand prize, which is the top prize.

DESIGN ・ 9 DAYS AGO