Surfside Beach, SC

Surfside Beach offers last-minute relief to council candidates

By Tom O'Dare info@myhorrynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurfside Beach Town Council candidate LaVerne Kreklau questioned town officials Monday about an ordinance that prohibits candidates from leaving campaign literature at homes. Kreklau asked the council to suspend the policy ahead of the town elections. His request stemmed from an Oct. 5 email from the town clerk’s office reminding the candidates that leaving door hangers at homes when nobody is home is a violation of town law. Kreklau said this year is the first time that part of the ordinance has been invoked to limit political campaigns.

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Election
