Muleskinner Adviser Receives National Award

Linda Lockhart will receive one of Lutheran High School South's 2021 Distinguished Alumni awards. In 1970, she became the first African-American student to graduate from Lutheran High School South. She attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. After college, Lockhart started on what would become a 45-year journey as a reporter, editor, editorial writer and other positions at daily newspapers. She worked at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Milwaukee Journal, the St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press, the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times, both in Madison, Wisconsin. She worked at the St. Louis Beacon, an online-only news organization and at St. Louis Public Radio, an affiliate of National Public Radio. She retired in 2019. In 2020, Lockhart returned to the newspaper business as interim managing editor of The St. Louis American. After three months in that interim position, she re-retired in 2021.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO