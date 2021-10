Jacksonville — The Duval County School Board has held plenty of meetings this year over the face mask policy, and now another special meeting is set for Monday. This comes after Duval and a handful of other counties filed a lawsuit against the state over the state’s ban on mask mandates this week as the state approved sanctions for the school boards in counties where parents aren’t given the option to choose whether their children wear masks or not.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO