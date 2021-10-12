CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why does a Miami mask-maker have millions of them waiting for buyers?

By WLRN 91.3 FM
usf.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis Arguello is mad about masks. He isn't angry about wearing masks. He's disappointed the market for American-made surgical masks has not materialized like he thought it would just 10 months ago. Arguello is the president of medical products maker DemeTech, based in Miami Lakes. "We rolled the dice with...

health.wusf.usf.edu

KTLA

U.S. expected to OK mixing and matching of COVID booster shots

Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and follows […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Toiletries like toothpaste, face wash, and razors are the next victims of inflation as the supply chain crisis slams the retail industry

Consumers can now add toothpaste and face wash to the rapidly growing list of household products expected to get more expensive in the coming weeks. Procter & Gamble announced plans to hike up prices on a number of common toiletries, including grooming, skin care, and oral care products, due to the cost of inflation. The bump is a result of several factors tied to the ongoing supply chain crisis roiling the retail industry, including increased material costs for ingredients like resins and chemicals, as well as the skyrocketing prices of freight and transportation.
BUSINESS
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Ford Gets A New Title: The 'Most Horrifying Carmaker'

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) has topped the "most horrifying carmakers" list compiled by Bristol Street Motors. The automaker's best-selling full-size pickup truck F-150 and its peers have been named among some of the spookiest vehicles of all time based on their appearances in horror films by the United Kingdom-based auto retailer.
DEARBORN, MI
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Moderna, Johnson And Johnson Booster Shots Get FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots Wednesday, the next step in making them a reality. The FDA also said that mixing and matching vaccines is safe. Last week, a panel of FDA outside advisers voted to endorse the third doses of the Moderna and second doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices will meet Thursday to review the FDA’s decision on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and vote on its recommendations. If approved, the CDC will then review the panel’s recommendations and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky would then likely issue guidance on Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters and who should get them. Once that guidance is issued, the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson boosters can be rolled out. The CDC panel is also expected to vote Thursday on mixing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. If approved, that would mean, for example, that a person who was vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson could get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS

