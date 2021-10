GREENEVILLE - Octavius ‘JL’ Gudger age 88 of Greeneville passed away September 28, 2021 at the home of his daughter. He worked for Chevrolet and Ford Motor Companies where he learned to do bodywork and paint vehicles. In the 1970’s he began his own business JL’s Body Shop on the property of his mother. In the early 1980’s he moved to Asheville Highway where he also built his home.