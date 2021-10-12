CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Land At No. 8

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Prisco breaks down why the

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 5: Ravens and Chargers on the rise heading into Sunday’s showdown

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 5: Super Bowl favorites 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1; No. 1 last week) 2. Buffalo Bills (4-1; No. 3) The Bucs just keep rolling. ...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs-Bills reaction, Russell Wilson injury, NFL power rankings and more

After plastering the Kansas City Chiefs in front of the nation, the Buffalo Bills are the new favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. If you took bets on which team will represent the AFC most in Super Bowls over the next decade, most cash would come in on the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
baltimoreravens.com

Power Rankings: Pundits Seem Perplexed By Ravens After Wild Wins

There wasn't much movement for the Ravens in the latest power rankings. In the six power rankings we sampled, the Ravens were either No. 7 or No. 8. Their biggest jump was going from No. 10 to No. 8 in CBS Sports' rankings, while their biggest fall was from No. 5 to No. 7 in NFL.com's rankings.
NFL
AOL Corp

NFL Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson and Ravens overcame challenges and are contenders again

The best thing about the Baltimore Ravens' win Sunday was that Lamar Jackson had an off day by his standards. Jackson, who has been great at times this season, wasn't great against the Los Angeles Chargers. He threw a couple interceptions and had a 68 passer rating. He was fine on the ground with 51 yards but we've seen that and more before.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson leading Ravens to new heights in AFC as Bills take a fall

It's time to give the Baltimore Ravens and coach John Harbaugh the credit they deserve for where the Ravens sit after six weeks. The Ravens have ripped off five straight victories after an opening-week loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but it's the way they've done it that has Harbaugh deserving loads of accolades. The Ravens have had 16 players on injured reserve this season, several key ones among them, yet here they are, heading into a key division game with the Cincinnati Bengals this week (yes, I just wrote that), sitting atop the AFC North and clearly being one of the best teams in the conference.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: The Ravens have been crushed by injuries. LT Ronnie Stanley’s absence leaves no room for error. | COMMENTARY

The Ravens and Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley announced Tuesday that he will undergo season-ending ankle surgery for the second straight year and miss the remainder of the season. This was no surprise. In fact, Ravens coach John Harbaugh practically told the media this was going to happen Monday when he said there was no update, but he expected a resolution on Stanley soon. ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens TE Nick Boyle practices Wednesday after being designated to return from IR

Ravens tight end Nick Boyle practiced Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve. Boyle, one of the NFL’s top blocking tight ends, has not played since suffering a season-ending knee injury in November against the New England Patriots. Boyle had a clean-up procedure on his knee over the summer, which delayed his return. The Ravens have 21 days before they must activate ...
NFL

