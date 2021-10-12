NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Land At No. 8

It's time to give the Baltimore Ravens and coach John Harbaugh the credit they deserve for where the Ravens sit after six weeks. The Ravens have ripped off five straight victories after an opening-week loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but it's the way they've done it that has Harbaugh deserving loads of accolades. The Ravens have had 16 players on injured reserve this season, several key ones among them, yet here they are, heading into a key division game with the Cincinnati Bengals this week (yes, I just wrote that), sitting atop the AFC North and clearly being one of the best teams in the conference.

