Matrix Fitness USA Partners With YMCA360 Digital Platform

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 9 days ago

Matrix Fitness, a brand of Johnson Health Tech, Inc., announced a strategic partnership with YMCA360, a digital platform for Y members across the U.S. The partnership allows YMCA members to access 1,000-plus on-demand exercise classes and programs on Matrix Fitness Touch and Touch XL consoles and Virtual Training Cycle. Content is continuously being added and can be accessed via the YMCA360 website, Roku, AppleTV, AndroidTV, or mobile app. Classes are led by a YMCA instructor.

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

