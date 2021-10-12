Matrix Fitness USA Partners With YMCA360 Digital Platform

Robo-advisory investment firms nearly control just shy of a $500B as of 2020. With millennials and Gen Z building significant investable assets, the assets under management are expected to triple by 2025. Betterment is a digital investment adviser that offers its advisory and management services catered towards three segments – retail investors, businesses through 401Ks, and financial advisors. Using algorithms that match appropriate investments to a customer’s short-term and long-term financial needs, the platform is able to offer tax-advantaged investment management for a fraction of the fees charged by traditional investment advisors. The company, founded in 2008, now has $32B AUM across 700,000 clients.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO