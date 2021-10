Sure, the fall colors seemed to be much more vibrant last October, but something else also happened on October 20th that I'm guessing we're glad DIDN'T happen this year. Our extremely dry summer here in Rochester has apparently caused much of those vibrant fall colors of orange, red and yellow to be a little more muted this year. The Minnesota DNR's Fall Color Finder says, even though they're a little less vibrant this year, the fall colors are nearing their peak across much of Minnesota right now.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO