Shreveport leaders are still in negotiations with local Mardi Gras Krewes about the parades set to roll in February. The city has asked both the Krewes of Centaur and Gemini to chip in big money to help pay the cost of security along the parade route. But the Krewes say they have not budgeted that money and could not afford it for this year.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO