CureVac Slumps in Premarket; Tesla, GlaxoSmithKline Rise

investing.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Tuesday, 12th October. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 1.0% after defying a general slump in Chinese car sales, posting its best month for local sales since the opening of its Shanghai factory. Overall Chinese car sales were down by 17% year-on-year in September.

