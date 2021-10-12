Albizu University Discussion: Sports Psychology and Mental Health Pressure – Live Webinar Thursday, October 14th

Join an all-star panel of Albizu University psychology and mental health pros for a 1-hour webinar on the psychology of “powering through!”. After high-profile Olympians Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles upended the world’s long-held notion of athletic grit by taking mental health time-outs in the middle of competition, their actions sparked heated debate over the benefits and dangers associated with the traditional sports strategy of “powering through” adversity.