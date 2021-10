It could have felt like fate was taunting Olivier Giroud. The striker has not been selected by his country since France’s failure at the European Championship, and on Sunday Les Bleus beat Spain in the Nations League final without him thanks to goals by Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, and all in Milan’s San Siro stadium, Giroud’s home since he left Chelsea in the summer. But when the striker pitches up for an interview over Zoom the next day, he is a man at peace.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO