CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

NYSE’s Youngest Female Trader Inks Podcast Deal With Spotify

By Yah Yah
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qwl11_0cOjQc3K00

Lauren Simmons, the Black woman who made history in 2017, at age 22, as the youngest female trader on the New York Stock Exchange, has inked a deal with Spotify.

Simmons launched her podcast, “Mind Body Wealth with Lauren Simmons,” late last month and new episodes will stream exclusively on Spotify.

“People can talk about sex, politics and so many taboo subjects, but people are so hesitant to talk about money,” Simmons told Know Your Value. “You need to know, ‘what is your relationship with money?’ It’s one of the most instrumental things if you want to change your financial circumstances.”

On the podcast, Simmons openly discusses her personal financial journey. She will also be offering up her sage advice to listeners and guests hosts.

“I felt it was more rewarding for me to empower the next generation when it came to finances than for me to become a product of a company,” said Simmons. “And here I am. We are 100 percent going to change the narrative.”

Simmons wants other women to follow in her footsteps.

“I got a lot of bad advice from people telling me that I was reaching too high. I was specifically picking high-paying jobs and essentially more advanced managing jobs. I was comfortable doing that. I would see 18-to-21-year-old men have jobs created for them, or they’d instantly become VP. Why can’t I apply?” she said.

“We have to realize our power and greatness, and to accept that we are absolutely capable of applying for these positions.”

Speaking to the outlet, she says a woman knowing her power is one of the keys to success in the business world.

“This signals that one, we have the power to negotiate. And two, we have the power to do what makes us happy,” said Simmons. “Always have a smart exit strategy, but embrace that power. Life is too short to do anything less. It’ll be really interesting to see how this pans out in a couple of years.”

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Spotify opens up access to video podcast publishing to Anchor creators

At the time, Spotify said its debut lineup of video podcasts included Spotify Originals and Exclusives, as well as some third-party podcasts. But there wasn’t a way for any creator to publish video to the service. Instead, they would have to turn to other video platforms, like YouTube. Now, that’s...
INTERNET
northwestgeorgianews.com

Why 'Last Podcast on the Left' will no longer be a Spotify exclusive

Comedy-horror program "Last Podcast on the Left" announced Tuesday it will no longer be exclusive to Spotify, becoming the second podcast to exit such a deal. The move is a sign of the growing competition for talent in the podcast space as audience streaming sites work to draw larger audiences.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Simmons
Zacks.com

2 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold

AAPL - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming financial results to see if investors might want to buy these giant tech stocks right now. The market jumped last Thursday following the release of some stronger-than-projected earnings reports from Bank of America and other economic bellwethers. The momentum carried over into Friday and to start the week of October 18, as Wall Street looks to the bright spots from financial results. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are now back well above their 50-day moving averages, with the benchmark index having climbed around 5% since October 4.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Inked#Vp
makeuseof.com

How to Share Spotify Songs, Playlists, and Podcasts With Your Friends

There's nothing better than coming across a song or podcast that you want to share with everyone. Not only can you enjoy it, but you can liven up someone else's day. With Spotify, it's quick and easy to share direct links to anything with the press of a few buttons.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
AFP

Bitcoin strikes record high, stocks advance

Bitcoin struck a record high Wednesday, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks advanced as investors tracked earnings and economic data. The dollar was mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices advanced. Bitcoin soared above $66,000 and nearly hit $67,000 a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than directly to the currency, rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
KREX

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

NEW YORK (AP) — Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the world’s most valuable company, Apple, and have amassed more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too […]
STOCKS
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

11K+
Followers
782
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy