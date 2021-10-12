NYSE’s Youngest Female Trader Inks Podcast Deal With Spotify

Lauren Simmons, the Black woman who made history in 2017, at age 22, as the youngest female trader on the New York Stock Exchange, has inked a deal with Spotify.

Simmons launched her podcast, “Mind Body Wealth with Lauren Simmons,” late last month and new episodes will stream exclusively on Spotify.

“People can talk about sex, politics and so many taboo subjects, but people are so hesitant to talk about money,” Simmons told Know Your Value. “You need to know, ‘what is your relationship with money?’ It’s one of the most instrumental things if you want to change your financial circumstances.”

On the podcast, Simmons openly discusses her personal financial journey. She will also be offering up her sage advice to listeners and guests hosts.

“I felt it was more rewarding for me to empower the next generation when it came to finances than for me to become a product of a company,” said Simmons. “And here I am. We are 100 percent going to change the narrative.”

Simmons wants other women to follow in her footsteps.

“I got a lot of bad advice from people telling me that I was reaching too high. I was specifically picking high-paying jobs and essentially more advanced managing jobs. I was comfortable doing that. I would see 18-to-21-year-old men have jobs created for them, or they’d instantly become VP. Why can’t I apply?” she said.

“We have to realize our power and greatness, and to accept that we are absolutely capable of applying for these positions.”

Speaking to the outlet, she says a woman knowing her power is one of the keys to success in the business world.

“This signals that one, we have the power to negotiate. And two, we have the power to do what makes us happy,” said Simmons. “Always have a smart exit strategy, but embrace that power. Life is too short to do anything less. It’ll be really interesting to see how this pans out in a couple of years.”