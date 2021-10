Grayscale Investments said on Tuesday that it has formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund that is pegged directly to the world's No. 1 digital asset rather than focus on creating a futures-linked ETF. The announcement comes as The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday under the ticker "BITO" on the New York Stock Exchange as a futures-linked ETF, which is being hailed as a major milestone in crypto. GBTC's aim to convert its trust, would allow the largest bitcoin product to retain its dominance...

