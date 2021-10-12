CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Spine Wall House by Drew Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa

architectureartdesigns.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spine Wall House is a spectacular contemporary dwelling located on a plot overlooking a golf course in Johannesburg, South Africa. This single-story dwelling was designed by Drew Architects and offers just under 6,000 square feet of amazing living spaces, both indoors and outdoors. The site is located overlooking a...

www.architectureartdesigns.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

South African Airways: Flights from Johannesburg to Mauritius now

SAA is now approaching its first full month of operations with local flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and regionally to Accra, Kinshasa, Harare and Lusaka. Daily Maputo service begins in December 2021. Mauritius has strong ties with South Africa and is both a popular tourism and business destination. SAA...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Virgin Atlantic to ramp up South Africa services

Virgin Atlantic has confirmed plans to increase flights from Heathrow to Johannesburg, as well as bringing forward the resumption of its Cape Town route. Virgin is currently operating three flights per week to South Africa’s largest city, but this will increase to daily from November 8. Meanwhile the carrier’s Heathrow-Cape...
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Stilt House / FT Architects

Lead Architects: Katsuya Fukushima, Norihito Nakatani. Diagonal Element and Time, Nine-Square Grid on Stilts - The site sits at the foot of an ancient tomb near a large lake. The north side connects to the slope of the tomb, and the south side extends out to the rice fields. Further out to the rice fields, you can see the trains heading into the nearest station. The section of this house responds to these contexts; the living space is lifted to the first floor to make the best of the view, and the ground floor is an open piloti space. The first-floor plan is constituted by nine areas divided by columns and diagonal elements, allowing the house to respond to diverse living situations. The central space surrounded by the four columns has a contradicting character; it visually connects to the other areas through the diagonal elements, but it spatially feels disconnected from them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
weandthecolor.com

House on a Cliff in Portugal by Kerimov Architects

The team of Kerimov Architects designed this beautiful home on a cliff in Portugal. This well-designed one-storey house is located on a cliff in the Algarve, the southern part of Portugal. With a total area of 250 square meters, the architectural solution is based on two cuboids embedded in one another, directly at the intersection of which the vertical of the chimney appears. The rhythm of the structure is determined not only by the complex shape but also by the multidirectional textures of the facade cladding materials. Only natural materials and their derivatives are used in the project. The main volume consists of architectural concrete; the second is covered with metal, covered with a patina over time and oxidized under the influence of precipitation. The project also uses thermowood, which burns out under the influence of the sun and takes on new shades. Nature is always changeable and architecture as a “living” organism changes over time.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#The Wall#Stone Wall
The Ledger

Lessons in justice and peace from South Africa

The most important lessons we learn in life almost always come from the people we encounter along the way. Forty years ago, I met a man who opened my mind to vistas I had never seen before. We met in Richmond, Va., at a theological school of the Presbyterian Church...
WORLD
ArchDaily

A-House / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project is of an older single-story house passed down from a grandfather for a couple. It is nestled within an old residential neighborhood filled with terrace houses in Higashi Sumiyoshi ku, Osaka. As for the exterior, there was minimal renovation completed for the enhancement and improvement of the facade. This cost-efficient renovation consisted of the installation of a new wooden door and the modification of the lower roof.
VISUAL ART
The Conversation Africa

The impact of COVID-19 on black farmers in South Africa

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to disrupt societies. In South Africa it has caused millions to lose jobs and incomes. At the same time food prices have been going up, leaving more people food insecure. But the agricultural sector has also recorded bumper harvests and increased exports, creating an impression that farmers may be benefiting.
AGRICULTURE
ambcrypto.com

Binance ceases crypto-derivatives services in South Africa

Prominent exchange Binance announced terminating its crypto derivatives offerings in South Africa on Friday. This was another effort from the exchange’s end to comply with the local regulations and thus, putting a stop to derivatives services like Futures, Options, Margin Trading. Closure of leveraged tokens on their exchange was their initial step.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
gamingintelligence.com

Authentic Gaming goes live in South Africa with Betway

Authentic Gaming has debuted its live dealer games in South Africa with Super Group's Betway brand. Betway players in South Africa gain access to Authentic Gaming’s studio-based casino titles and auto-roulette games, including Grand, 24/7, Casino Floor, Nightclub and Viva Las Vegas. The rollout also includes Authentic Gaming’s Cricket Roulette...
GAMBLING
designboom.com

robust concrete pillars support minimalist 'jacaranda house' by JFGS architects in spain

Jacaranda house enjoys generous mediterranean views in spain. on a sloping plot of the cabo de gata-níjar natural park, in spain, architecture office josé francisco garcía-sánchez (JFGS) built ‘jacaranda house’, a spacious residence opening towards the mediterranean sea. presenting a familiar domestic program for a four-member family with an active social life, the dwelling takes shape as a minimalist composition of concrete, brick, and glass with integrated dry stone walls and natural terraces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BBC

Netball: Wales to face South Africa test

Wales will return to international netball action when they face South Africa in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, on Sunday, 24 October. Head coach Sarah Hale will see her team, ranked ninth in the world, face a team four places above them. Hale says Wales have the chance to test themselves as...
WORLD
beincrypto.com

Binance Discontinues Multiple Service Offerings in South Africa

As Binance falls in line with new global regulations, services offerings in South Africa are the latest discontinuation. In an announcement on their website, Binance revealed the closure of multiple service offerings in their South African market. According to the post, Binance will no longer provide futures, options, margin trading, and leveraged tokens. The decision is immediately applicable for new accounts.
MARKETS
architectureartdesigns.com

House in Pantano de San Juan by GEO Arquitectos in Cebreros, Spain

The House in Pantano de San Juan is a stunning contemporary project undertaken by GEO Arquitectos. This 8,000 square foot dwelling overlooks a beautiful lake so naturally, its design aims to make the most out of the beautiful natural surroundings in Cebreros, Spain. A swamp is a river that stretches...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House of Six Lightened Ceilings / Yusuke Ando Architects

Manufacturers: IOC, Toto, Sanwacompany, Tokyo-Koei. Text description provided by the architects. This house was planned to make use of the expansion of space created by the combination of a saw-tooth roof and sloped ceilings. The owner's request was a wooden one-story house that could cherish family ties. The planning is based on a 3x3 nine grid, with the family's common space designed as a one-room in the center, and the private rooms dispersed around, aiming to achieve both a sense of family unity and individual independence.
INTERIOR DESIGN
worldarchitecture.org

Reiulf Ramstad Architects designs brick housing complex in Aarhus

Norwegian architecture firm Reiulf Ramstad Architects has revealed design for a new brick housing complex at the corner of Nørregade and Nørreport in Aarhus, Denmark. Called Nørregade 6, the 2,000-square-metre project will consist of residential and commercial units. Reiulf Ramstad Architects has won an invited competition to design the project in Aarhus.
VISUAL ART
architectureartdesigns.com

Bukhari House by Onur Karadeniz Architects in Istanbul, Turkey

Photographs by: Courtesy of Onur Karadeniz Architects. Bukhari House is located in Istanbul and designed to be a farm house near the outskirts of the city. The house is named after the client’s surname. At the beginning, there was two separate old houses located at the site. The two-story house to be used as the main building and the other will serve as a guest house and will be designed later. The roof and the second floor of the existing two-story house is completely demolished and a new addition is laid right next to the existing one. A new steel roof system is designed to integrate the two structures (existing to be masonry and the new addition to be concrete).
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

House V / Daffonchio & Associates Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This house in Monaghan Farm, an eco-estate in Lanseria, was principally shaped around its natural context - it is situated on an undisturbed hill with Savannah grasslands with an expansive view of beautiful rolling hills and a river below – as well as the ideas and requirements of the clients.
VISUAL ART
mymodernmet.com

Architect Attached a Giant Skateboard Ramp to a House That Doubles as a Deck

If you could build your dream house, what special features would you want to include? A swimming pool, or maybe a bowling alley? Architect Macu Bulgubure has made one client’s dream a reality in Rosaria, Argentina. Bulgubure incorporated the client's love for skateboarding onto the home by attaching a large ramp to the back of the structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy