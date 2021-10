Nintendo has a special place in the games industry. For many of us, a Nintendo controller was the first we ever held and remains one of our favorites to pick up today. This is not because of the form factor or the visual aesthetics of the controller itself, but rather because of the magic that plays out on-screen when we hold it. For nearly the last 40 years, Nintendo has played a crucial role in our gaming lives and the industry at large, and now we're creating a special place to celebrate that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO