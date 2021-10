The Prince William County Electoral Board has announced the hiring of a new local director of elections. Eric Olsen will take the helm of the Prince William County election department following the upcoming November 2021 elections. Olsen has spent more than a decade working in elections for large jurisdictions in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. He currently serves as deputy director for the Arlington County Office of Voter Registration and Elections and “has extensive experience in election administration, operations and best practices,” according to a county press release.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO