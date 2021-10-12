CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

31 inmates contract COVID-19 at Bob Wiley Detention Facility in Tulare County

By Brittany Jacob
 7 days ago

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it's dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

At least 31 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Two of them are showing symptoms.

Officials say the remaining inmates have no symptoms but have been placed in isolation per the sheriff's office guidelines.

The sheriff's office says the outbreak was discovered after a 50-year-old inmate reported he felt sick following an appearance at the Visalia Superior Court last Friday.

The man was fully vaccinated but did test positive for COVID-19.

Authorities say they will continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols at the facility to help limit the spread.

locomotive
6d ago

There all held in a waiting room. There is no space for them. An the mental health call kill a person. You guys need to take care of your people that are in there. I know we have things we don’t disagree with some things people done. But I’m talking about those that can make a change. Just cuz your not there don’t mean you’ll end up think you’ll die there with a hot meal. It’s sad. Plus. Mental health is thrown in with General population. There is no cell for anyone.

