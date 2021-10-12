CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Morby Opens the Door on ‘A Night at the Little Los Angeles’

By Justin Cober-Lake
PopMatters
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know how the system works by now. An artist releases an album, follows it up with a Target-only bonus edition with a couple of extra songs. At ten, 15, or 20 years, the deluxe edition comes out, complete with a boring b-side, a couple of outtakes, and a second disc that’s either a live show or unexciting demos from the original album. We buy each copy because we’re just as ridiculous as the system. Indie-rocker Kevin Morby, though, has a different plan. He’s followed up last year’s Sundowner with a separate release of the four-track demos that led to it. In this case, though, the music warrants release, not only because of its story but also due to the set’s quality.

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Share New Song “Virginia Beach”

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser (formerly of The Walkmen) have shared a new song, “Virginia Beach.” It is out now via Dead Oceans. Listen below. “I wanted to do a modern take on a dark country song which would transform into more of a dark dance groove,” explains Leithauser in a press release. “I also wrote an entire vocal track over it but just didn’t think my voice was taking it anywhere new, so I sent the track to Kevin Morby. His voice sounds nothing like my own, and his songs usually have a very different structure than mine. I thought maybe he could take it in a new direction. He told me he wanted to write a traveling song, maybe mentioning some places people don’t sing about that much, and he sent me some lyrics. I loved it and wrote my ‘Virginia Beach’ lines right then and there, and sent them back to him.”
Kevin Morby
aquariumdrunkard.com

Diversions :: Kevin Morby On His Favorite Demos/Home Recordings

For this installment of Diversions we caught up with Kevin Morby on the eve of his upcoming release, A Night At The Little Los Angeles (Sundowner 4-Track Demos). Comprised of ten tracks recorded at Morby’s home studio in Kansas, we asked the singer-songwriter to riff on some of his all-time favorite demos and/or home recordings. From Jandek to Aretha, Morby on his selections, below.
Erin Rae announces new LP ft. Kevin Morby & Hand Habits, shares new song

Erin Rae has announced a new album, Lighten Up, which was produced by Jonathan Wilson and features guest appearances by Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, and Ny Oh. It arrives February 4 via Thirty Tigers (pre-order), and the first single is a lovely dose of alt-country called "Modern Woman." Erin spoke to Rolling Stone about the song:
