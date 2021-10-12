Kevin Morby Opens the Door on ‘A Night at the Little Los Angeles’

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser (formerly of The Walkmen) have shared a new song, “Virginia Beach.” It is out now via Dead Oceans. Listen below. “I wanted to do a modern take on a dark country song which would transform into more of a dark dance groove,” explains Leithauser in a press release. “I also wrote an entire vocal track over it but just didn’t think my voice was taking it anywhere new, so I sent the track to Kevin Morby. His voice sounds nothing like my own, and his songs usually have a very different structure than mine. I thought maybe he could take it in a new direction. He told me he wanted to write a traveling song, maybe mentioning some places people don’t sing about that much, and he sent me some lyrics. I loved it and wrote my ‘Virginia Beach’ lines right then and there, and sent them back to him.”

