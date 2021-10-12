CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xn0h_0cOjI1O800

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox continue their best-of-five AL Division Series Tuesday with a 2:07 p.m. ET first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field. Let’s analyze the lines around the Astros vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. is the projected starter for the Astros. He was 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 10.3 K/9 and 4.2 BB/9 across 162 1/3 IP over 28 starts in the regular season.

  • Started Game 1 of the series and held the White Sox scoreless on 4 hits over 6 2/3 IP.
  • Current Chicago bats own a .532 OPS and .057 isolated power against him.
  • Owns a 2.87 ERA in 53 1/3 career playoff innings.

LHP Carlos Rodon is the projected starter for the White Sox. Rodon went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 12.6 K/9 and 2.4 BB/9 in 132 2/3 IP in 24 regular season starts.

  • Making his first appearance in this series
  • Faced 3 batters and allowed 2 ER on 1 H and 2 BB without recording an out in the 2020 postseason.
  • Has posted a 2.51 ERA, 0.95 WHIP across his last 43 IP at home over a stretch that began with 1 hit, 0 walks and 10 k over 7 innings July 18 against the Astros. Also allowed 1 earned run through 7 innings against the Astros in Houston June 18.
  • Current Houston batters own an aggregate .475 OPS against him.

Astros at White Sox odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 8:25 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Astros -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | White Sox -117 (bet $117 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Astros -1.5 (+155) | White Sox +1.5 (-190)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Astros 4, White Sox 3

Money line (ML)

Houston took five of seven games from Chicago in the regular season before opening a 2-0 lead in the series. The White Sox bounced back in Game 3 to stave off elimination with a 12-6 win Sunday.

Game 4’s originally scheduled matchup – RHP Jose Urquidy vs. Rodon — made for some value on the Chicago side. However, the rainout and subsequent shift to McCullers for the Astros makes HOUSTON (-103) the lean.

McCullers’ ground-ball stuff gives the White Sox problems. Chicago momentum can be lost quickly due to the rainout and a couple of good early innings by the Houston righty. A reset of the bullpens favors the Astros, anda humid, breeze out to left-center field in the forecast does also: McCullers yield grounders and Rodon is prone to fly balls.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS on the wide gulf between the prices here.

Over/Under (O/U)

McCullers added in, plus bullpen rest and the off day for hitters should’ve swung this total to 7.5, or at least made for a pricier 8.5.

BACK THE UNDER 8.5 (-107).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mccullers
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#The Houston Astros#Al Division#Era#The White Sox#Ip#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Astros 103 Lrb#Ats
FanSided

Astros get bad injury news on ace Lance McCullers Jr.

Astros ace pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is unlikely to pitch if Houston advances to the World Series, although the injury appears to be muscular in nature. Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. helped the team to deliver during the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, but the high level of performance cost him his availability in the ALCS.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 prospect who will make Opening Day roster

The Chicago White Sox have several decisions to make this offseason in an effort to not only get back to the playoffs next year but advance well beyond the first round. Making the playoffs for the second consecutive year was a nice step to take but it doesn’t ease the pain of getting bounced in the fashion they did against the Astros in the American League Divisional Series.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Umpire Laz Diaz’s Missed Calls Played Far Too Prominent A Role In Red Sox’ Loss To Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — Laz Diaz made a strike call so bad on Tuesday night that he let Alex Cora come out and scream about it without ejecting the Boston manager. If only Cora and Boston knew what was to come later on in the evening. In the top of the ninth inning, with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros tied at 2-2, Nathan Eovaldi was looking to pitch out of his own jam and end his relief appearance with a curveball to pinch hitter Jason Castro. Eovaldi threw the perfect pitch, and he began his walk to...
MLB
CBS Boston

Astros Have To Hope Zack Greinke Can Pull Off A Miracle Vs. Red Sox In Game 4

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The pitching situation for Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros has gone from bad to worse in an instant. After using eight pitchers in Game 1, five pitchers in Game 2, and six pitchers in Game 3, the Astros’ pitching staff is a bit taxed. That’s what happens when you get 5.1 combined innings from your three starters. As such, Baker is calling upon Zack Greinke to start Tuesday night’s Game 4 at Fenway Park. And it feels like more of a Hail Mary than anything else. “Just as long as he can go,” Baker said when...
MLB
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

From Lance Lynn to Craig Kimbrel: Grading 10 Chicago White Sox roster additions on how they fared for the 2021 AL Central champs

The Chicago White Sox were one of the more aggressive teams last offseason. Then when injuries popped up throughout the season, they used a mix of internal and external options to try to fill the voids. The Sox were also active at the trade deadline, attempting to position themselves for the postseason. Some moves worked, others didn’t pan out for the American League Central champs, whose ...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy