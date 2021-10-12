CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Judge: Alabama prison staffing levels will remain issue in federal lawsuit

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwuAb_0cOjHQA100

A federal judge said prison staffing levels can remain an issue in the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Alabama, but said federal officials must provide more details behind some of their allegations.

U.S. District Judge David Proctor, in a mixed ruling for the state Friday, agreed with state lawyers that the Justice Department’s allegations of unsafe and unsanitary conditions were overly broad. But the judge refused Alabama’s request to dismiss staffing issues from the litigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice last year sued Alabama saying state prisons violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment because of high levels of inmate-on-inmate violence, excessive use of force by correctional staff, and unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The Friday ruling came after lawyers for Alabama sought to dismiss the claims related to “unsafe and unsanitary conditions and correctional staffing.”

Alabama had sought to dismiss the staffing issue because the state faces a separate court order in another lawsuit to increase the number of guards working in state prisons. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson, in an ongoing lawsuit over inmate mental health care, ordered Alabama to increase prison staffing. “These correctional staffing concerns duplicate issues that the Braggs Court (mental health case) already addressed and will soon fully and finally address in its final remedial order,” lawyers for the state wrote in a court filing.

Proctor wrote the mental health case does not have a “preclusive effect.” He said the Justice Department can continue to allege that understaffing is a “contributing factor” to the problems in state prisons.

However, the judge ruled the Justice Department’s earlier filing was an overly broad “shotgun pleading” and asked federal officials to provide additional details within 45 days.

He directed the Justice Department to separate allegations by facility, such as asserting which facilities, “fail to provide safe and sanitary conditions” such as having defective locks or inadequate camera surveillance. He said the Justice Department must file the amended complaint within 45 days.

The state is embarking on a massive prison construction project. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers recently approved a plan to build two new 4,000-bed prisons and a new women’s prison and renovate other facilities. Six current facilities would close. The $1.3 billion plan will use $400 million of state funds from the federal COVID-19 relief bill called the American Rescue Plan.

The Justice Department noted in an earlier report that dilapidated facilities were a contributing factor to the unconstitutional conditions but wrote “new facilities alone will not resolve” the matter because of problems in culture, management deficiencies, corruption, violence and other problems.

Comments / 1

Related
Yellowhammer News

7 Things: COVID-19 relief is big money for Alabama, federal judge wants more clarity from DOJ on prison lawsuit, supply chain issues force Alabama school system into remote learning and more …

7. The federal government has time to continue the whipping investigation. Despite the claims that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border in September already being disproven, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has continued its investigation that was only supposed to take “days.”. A spokesperson...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Reason.com

Can a Federal Judge Stop State Courts From Hearing the Lawsuits Authorized by the Texas Abortion Ban?

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said last month that state judges are not proper defendants in lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban. Yet the preliminary injunction that Robert Pitman, a federal judge in Austin, issued yesterday bars state courts from hearing the civil actions authorized by that law, which bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected. The crucial difference, Pitman says, is that the earlier case involved private plaintiffs, while his injunction was a response to a lawsuit brought by the federal government.
CONGRESS & COURTS
apr.org

Alabama moving forward with prison plan

Gov. Kay Ivey was surrounded by Republican lawmakers as she prepared to sign the bill allowing the prison construction plan to move forward. The $1.3 billion plan will be used to build three new prisons: one for women on state property near the old Tutwiler facility and two mega-prisons for men. Ivey said Alabama’s prisons still need a lot of work.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Grazia

As Grim New Developments Emerge in the Gabby Petito Case, Why Is A Woman's Murder Being Treated As Entertainment

On 19 August, a young couple posted a video on YouTube documenting their travels around the US in a converted Ford Transit van. The idyllic, slo-mo montage, entitled Beginning Our Van Life Journey, showed them driving through stunning scenery, cartwheeling on a beach and kissing for the camera. Attractive, loved-up and carefree, they seemed to have lives most of us would envy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sam H Arnold

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.
CARROLL, IA
Concord Monitor

Federal judge finds no basis for Pittsfield Trump trailer lawsuit

For now, a judge has spoken, a town is relieved and a plaintiff remains angry. Such is life in Pittsfield, where Joe McCoy – a gregarious man with long, wispy blond hair, a sunburned forehead, and no filter when it comes to speaking his mind – displayed a 52-foot semi-trailer at his home in 2016 with “TRUMP!” painted on its side.
PITTSFIELD, NH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mental Health#The Justice Department#The Braggs Court
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Popculture

Rapper Receives 28-Month Sentence in Eyebrow-Raising Drug Case

British rapper Nines has been sentenced to 28 months in jail for a drug conviction that has many fans puzzled. The 31-year-old rapper's real name is Courtney Freckleton, and he and his accomplice, 35-year-old Jason Thompson, were caught smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. together. Prosecutors say they have been attempting even bigger smuggling operations with no success.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

(CNN) — The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail. The political system reveals a much...
POTUS
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
11K+
Followers
939
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy