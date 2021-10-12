CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Child, 6, dies in ‘campfire’ that he and two siblings started in a play fort

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vqoQ_0cOjH0Xc00

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died after he and two siblings, ages 9 and 4, were playing with fire in a “fort” made from a concrete stairway on a flatbed trailer.

The children used a lighter Sunday afternoon to set fire to “a small pile of combustible objects as though it was a campfire,” the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release Monday.

They had covered a hollow prefabricated concrete stairway as their play fort. “While the other two children were able to escape unharmed, the 6-year-old was trapped and died,” the statement said.

When Geismar firefighters and Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the flatbed and a cargo trailer and its contents ablaze. The boy’s body was found under the cargo trailer’s contents, the news release said.

The trailers were in the front yard of relatives who lived next door to the children’s family, and adults were in both homes at the time, the statement said.

Comments / 0

Related
fox4now.com

Child dies after being trapped in 'fort' that caught fire

A six-year-old boy in Louisiana was killed while playing in a “fort,” authorities said. According to the Louisiana fire marshal, the six-year-old and two siblings were playing in a covered hollowed-out, prefabricated concrete staircase that was near their home. Witnesses said the children decided to build a “campfire,” which trapped...
ACCIDENTS
WAFB

Child dies after fire breaks out in ‘make-shift’ fort

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A child has died after a fire broke out Sunday, Oct. 10. Officials said it happened on Cornerview Road in Geismar around 2:30 p.m. The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called out to the scene to investigate.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

SFM: Geismar 6-year-old dies in fire while playing in makeshift fort

Officials say the 6-year-old who died in a fire over the weekend in Geismar was playing in a makeshift fort when the fire broke out. State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the afternoon fire that claimed the life of a child in Geismar but provided more details as to what happened.
GEISMAR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Child Dies in Fire in Makeshift Fort

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal reports that SFM deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding an afternoon fire that claimed the life of a child in Geismar, LA. Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire call at...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
donaldsonvillechief.com

Louisiana Fire Marshal: Child dies in Geismar fire

The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal reported the death of child in an Ascension Parish fire. According to a news release, the Geismar Fire Department responded to a trailer fire behind a house in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road about 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 10. According to...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Child dies in Geismar fire, officials say

State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Geismar involving one death. Around 2:30 p.m., the Geismar Fire Department responded to a call for a trailer fire located behind a home in the 37000 block of Cornerview Road. The say the body of a juvenile victim was later discovered inside.
GEISMAR, LA
southernminn.com

He died in a tragic sock accident

My great grandfather died in a tragic sock accident. I asked my father for further details on his 70th birthday, but it was too soon. He couldn’t talk about it. My great grandfather’s unfortunate demise is why I like to wear sandals. Sandals are safe because there is no need for socks and because I once had a pair of haunted socks. That’s another story. I like sandals built for walking, not for shuffling along.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Campfire#Accident#Ascension Parish
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Toddler took loaded gun out of Paw Patrol backpack, shot mom in head during Zoom call, documents say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is getting a more detailed look at what happened the day Shamaya Lynn was shot and killed by her 2-year-old son while on a Zoom work call. According to court documents, Veondre Avery’s and Lynn’s son, Veondre Jr., picked up the loaded Glock 43 out of a children’s Paw Patrol backpack, crawled up on the bed behind his mother then pulled the trigger, accidentally killing her while she was on a Zoom work call in his parents’ bedroom. A coworker on the call dialed 911 saying Lynn was “passed out and bleeding.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Child Chokes To Death On Alcohol, Grandfather Dies Of Shock

A 4-year-old child in India died after mistakenly drinking alcohol, thinking it to be fruit juice, following which his grandfather suffered a fatal cardiac arrest due to the shock. The incident took place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Authorities said the child choked to death after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
houstonianonline.com

The bodies of at least nine people missing since the search for the sermon Gabi Pettito have been found | Abroad

The Daily Mail reported that. In the search for missing persons, officers regularly come across the bodies of other missing persons, but also because media attention is re-establishing interest in older disappearances. The search for Gabe Pettito, a 22-year-old American influencer and vlogger, began on 9/11. She was reported missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Gary Coleman Charged With Punching 66-Year-Old Woman On CTA Green Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in an attack on the CTA L platform that sent a woman tumbling onto the tracks. It happened on Friday night near the Cermak green line station. Police say Gary Coleman, 32, punched a 66-year-old woman several times in the face. She fell onto the tracks and was rescued and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Coleman is facing several aggravated battery charges.  
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Coroner Resigns from Hospital After Petito’s Cause of Death Revealed

The coroner from the Gabby Petito case resigned from his hospital on Thursday but will stay in his medical examiner county role. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Oct. 15 that Dr. Brent Blue would not continue his contracted physician job at St. John’s Health, Family Health, and Urgent Care. The next day, Blue said he would talk with the hospital with his lawyer after he returned from vacation.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Rhode Island babysitter called the police saying she found boy, 2, wandering near the highway - but cops discover she 'went to a party at the toddler's house and got tired of watching him'

A Rhode Island babysitter told cops she found a toddler wandering near a highway - kicking off a frantic multi-state search for the little boy's parents - in a ruse to get rid of the 2-year-old because she got tired of watching him after a night of partying at his mother's house, officials said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
11K+
Followers
939
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy