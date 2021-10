Rome’s MIA film and TV market chief Lucia Milazzotto is stepping down to head up a newly created sales and marketing unit of Italy’s Cinecittà Studios which is undergoing a radical revamp and looking to become continental Europe’s top production hub. The surprise announcement, made on Thursday by Istituto Luce-Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico, comes just days after MIA wrapped its seventh edition on Sunday, having boosted its standing on the global calendar as a prominent emerging industry hub in Europe. Who will replace Milazzotto at MIA’s helm is still unclear. Milazzotto’s move from MIA, which she shepherded to success, to Cinecittà is...

