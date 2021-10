Ken Bennett, the state Senate liaison for the Maricopa audit, said definitively that the 2020 election in Arizona was legitimate. Trump lost. Biden won. Fair and square. “There was no substantial difference between the hand count of the ballots and the official canvas at Maricopa county,” he said. “And there is no reliable evidence that the paper ballots were altered to any material degree. I believe that that says that there was not any manipulation of the ballot.”

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO