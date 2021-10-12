This Reddit Thread Of The Most Useful Websites That Most People Might Not Know About Will Make You Fall Down The Ultimate Internet Rabbit Hole

The internet is a living ecosystem that sometimes swallows us whole. It’s an active, contradicting quandary. Gone are the days of slow, dial-up collections that could get severed by answering the house phone. We are connected with our phones, tablets, smart devices, and everywhere in between. This wild west abundance of digital space and information can serve as a great unifier—for example, TikTok and teens creating dances to the latest catchy pop song. There’s also a dark underbelly, where things like the Momo challenge and Slenderman Creepypasta can morph into something inauspicious. We are more in tune with people’s emotions and options than ever before, but in a cruel stroke of irony, we are less united in a physical sense. That detachment isn’t exactly healthy.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO