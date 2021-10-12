CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SYNERJET becomes first Wingcopter Authorized Partner in South America

uasweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading delivery drone manufacturer Wingcopter and SYNERJET Corp today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. The agreement will allow the Latin American company to act as a distributor and local technical support provider for the Wingcopter 198, Wingcopter’s new flagship Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), to customers in the region. SYNERJET is one of the most respected companies in the field of business aviation on the continent, with operations in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Panama, and Guatemala.

