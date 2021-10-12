Septentrio partners with ArduSimple, bringing reliable GPS/GNSS to emerging applications
Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS* positioning solutions, announced today that its compact GNSS modules mosaic-X5 and heading module mosaic-H are being integrated into evaluation kits developed by ArduSimple. With these new kits ArduSimple brings to market triple-band RTK as a plug-and-play solution for the most popular development platforms like Arduino, STM Nucleo, Raspberry Pi, Ardupilot and Nvidia Jetson. ArduSimple enables applications of the future, including robotics, UAV and autonomous systems, to easily try out mosaic, a unique module offering the latest high-performance GNSS positioning technology.uasweekly.com
