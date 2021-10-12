Kuker-Ranken Drone Division Announces Reseller/Vendor Partnership with Emlid GPS

With stops in Las Vegas NV, St. George UT, Salt Lake City UT, Boise ID, Portland OR, Tacoma WA, Spokane WA, and Seattle WA, attendees will have opportunity to observe drones in-flight, fly a drone themselves, see how data is safely and rapidly collected, and have opportunity to see many software workflows pertaining to Public Safety, AEC, GIS, and Survey workflows with a multitude of deliverable formats to be seen. Attendees will receive a thumb drive with datasets for their own evaluation and software toolsets. The datasets are collected from Autel, DJI, and Microdrones products in both RGB and LiDAR outputs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO