Kuker-Ranken Drone Division Announces Reseller/Vendor Partnership with Emlid GPS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmlid and Kuker-Ranken today announce a reseller/vendor partnership, providing Kuker-Ranken’s clients access to Emlid GPS products. Emlid manufactures multiband GPS products at affordable, accessible prices, and the Emlid Reach RS2 has taken the industry by storm with its built-in modem, LoRa connection, and smartphone data collection system. The Emlid Reach RS2 RTK system may be used in RTK or PPK workflows, with impressive specifications to satisfy virtually any user.

