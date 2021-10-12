CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

WINCHESTER’S GOLDEN GRADUATES - FROM CLASSMATE TO CLASS ACT! JANE MARIE THOMPSON LIND, CLASS OF 1958

By Daly Walker
Winchester News Gazette
 9 days ago

Today the Winchester Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund continues its Golden Graduate Series of articles featuring graduates of the Winchester Schools. These stories are being written in preparation for the publication of Volume 2 of The Golden Graduates of Winchester High School: A Small Indiana Town’s Remarkable Achievement. Volume 1 was published in 2018 by Hawthorne Publishing, Carmel, IN, with Dr. G. Daly Walker, editor. The purpose of this series is to inspire current students by highlighting former graduates who have made significant achievements in their personal and professional lives. By publishing these stories, we affirm the Winchester educational and town effort that have produced an extraordinarily high number of locally, statewide, nationally, and internationally achieving graduates. Dane Starbuck, major contributing author of stories for Volume 2, described in two introductory articles published previously by the News Gazette, “the town’s history, outstanding religious and educational tradition, and the unified, nurturing culture which have produced this group of American leaders, all Winchester graduates from the Classes of 1881 to 1981. These graduates became the beneficiaries of this remarkable community and its excellent schools.” And now we are pleased to share them with you.

