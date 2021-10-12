CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

28-Year-Old Southern California Man Goes Missing Sunday Afternoon While Kayaking on Clear Lake

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article28-year-old Southern California man Dylan Flanagan was visiting Clear Lake with a friend on the afternoon of Sunday, October 10, 2021. At 5:00 p.m. he ventured onto the waters of Clear Lake for a solo paddle and never returned. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Walter White confirmed the Marine Patrol unit located what they believe to be Flanagan’s kayak on the water yesterday, but he still remains missing.

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth back home after first night in hospital in years

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what royal officials termed 'preliminary investigations' but was in good spirits and back at work at her Windsor Castle home on Thursday. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled...
U.K.
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Clear Lake#Kayaking#Brown Hair#Marine Patrol#Lcso#Navy#Hawaiian
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy