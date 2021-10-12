28-Year-Old Southern California Man Goes Missing Sunday Afternoon While Kayaking on Clear Lake
28-year-old Southern California man Dylan Flanagan was visiting Clear Lake with a friend on the afternoon of Sunday, October 10, 2021. At 5:00 p.m. he ventured onto the waters of Clear Lake for a solo paddle and never returned. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Walter White confirmed the Marine Patrol unit located what they believe to be Flanagan’s kayak on the water yesterday, but he still remains missing.mendofever.com
