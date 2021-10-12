American Consumers Continue to Run up Credit Card Debt

The consumer price index increased by 0.4% in September, bringing its advance over the past 12 months to 5.4%, the Bureau of Labour Statistics has reported. The latest data release comes amid mounting concern that upward pressure on prices will last longer than policymakers and economists had expected, owing to continuing supply-chain bottlenecks, labour shortages and strengthening demand as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. The monthly advance was driven mainly by sharply higher prices for food, shelter and petrol, which made up more than half of the increase. The food-at-home and petrol indexes each jumped by 1.2%. Energy price inflation has soared by a quarter over the past year, reflecting the recent surge in oil and natural gas prices. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is closely watched by policymakers, climbed by a more modest 0.2% in September and 4% over the previous 12 months.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO