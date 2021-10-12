CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

American Consumers Continue to Run up Credit Card Debt

Cover picture for the articleConsumer borrowing has slowed somewhat from the record level we saw in June, but Americans continue to pile on the debt. Consumer debt grew by $14.4 billion in August to $4.35 trillion, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve. That represents a 4% increase. This follows on the...

Credit card debt happens, and it can creep up on you in no time at all — even if you’re careful about it. You might pledge to pay off your balance each month, but a few ill-timed emergencies can leave you swimming in debt for a few months or more. According to a 2020 study conducted by Nerd Wallet and the Harris Poll, the average American household has nearly $7,000 in credit card debt.
Credit cards are a way of life for Americans in general — and Coloradans in particular. According to one recent study, Colorado residents have the second highest median credit card debt in the country, behind only Alaska. But while Coloradans may have slightly more credit card debt than the average...
In a sign that the pandemic is starting to ease, credit card issuers are once again offering balance transfer cards, which let you save money by shifting an existing balance to a new card that charges little or no interest for a year or more. The new offers are arriving...
If you’re going to be spending money, you may as well be getting rewarded for it — and for many consumers, these rewards are a major motivator to swipe. A recent GOBankingRate survey found that the No. 1 reason people use credit cards is for the rewards and perks. And with the right credit cards, these rewards can really add up.
The consumer price index increased by 0.4% in September, bringing its advance over the past 12 months to 5.4%, the Bureau of Labour Statistics has reported. The latest data release comes amid mounting concern that upward pressure on prices will last longer than policymakers and economists had expected, owing to continuing supply-chain bottlenecks, labour shortages and strengthening demand as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. The monthly advance was driven mainly by sharply higher prices for food, shelter and petrol, which made up more than half of the increase. The food-at-home and petrol indexes each jumped by 1.2%. Energy price inflation has soared by a quarter over the past year, reflecting the recent surge in oil and natural gas prices. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is closely watched by policymakers, climbed by a more modest 0.2% in September and 4% over the previous 12 months.
