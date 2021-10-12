How to Roast Thanksgiving Vegetables

Here's how to perfectly roast any veggie this Turkey Day. When it comes to Thanksgiving, roast turkey always gets all the limelight. And while we'll be the first to admit that it makes a delicious main dish, turkey isn't the only thing that can — and should — be roasted this Turkey Day. In fact, nearly any vegetable — from leafy broccolini to earthy parsnips — can be roasted to perfection, leaving you with a flavorful side dish that might just rival your bird. Still need some more convincing? Just follow the recipes below and see for yourself! Go ahead and try out one (or all) of our delicious topping suggestions while you're at it.