CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean, VA

2050 Greenwich

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on the market with improvements and New Price, sitting on a large lot (0.49 of an acre) and tucked away! Sought after school pyramid- Haycock/ Longfellow/ McLean. Blocks to Falls Church Metro Station. Situated on a street with little to no traffic, among million dollar+ homes! Great street for kids to ride bikes or take runs and/or walks with the family or with a friend. Three bedrooms on the top level with hardwood floors, fireplace, large expansive outdoor deck, private backyard and natural light throughout. Bottom level just finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring and new lighting. The lower level is only partially below grade with two bedrooms and a BONUS Au-pair/ in-law suite with private entrance and full bath and kitchenette. Oversized two-car attached garage.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean, VA
Business
Mclean, VA
Real Estate
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchenette#Longfellow Mclean#Blocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy