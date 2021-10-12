2050 Greenwich

Back on the market with improvements and New Price, sitting on a large lot (0.49 of an acre) and tucked away! Sought after school pyramid- Haycock/ Longfellow/ McLean. Blocks to Falls Church Metro Station. Situated on a street with little to no traffic, among million dollar+ homes! Great street for kids to ride bikes or take runs and/or walks with the family or with a friend. Three bedrooms on the top level with hardwood floors, fireplace, large expansive outdoor deck, private backyard and natural light throughout. Bottom level just finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring and new lighting. The lower level is only partially below grade with two bedrooms and a BONUS Au-pair/ in-law suite with private entrance and full bath and kitchenette. Oversized two-car attached garage.