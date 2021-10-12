CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Kirby Smart updates lengthy Georgia injury report ahead of Kentucky game

On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4UQl_0cOj4JnO00
Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite moving to No. 1 in the country this week, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to deal with key injuries across the field. During his Monday press conference, head coach Kirby Smart was asked to confirm reports suggesting at least 15 Georgia players were currently dealing with a variety of injuries.

Smart confirm the Bulldogs had several injuries but said the severity of the injury crisis remains unknown heading into this week’s clash against No. 11 Kentucky.

“If I know exactly what it was going to be, I would’ve given them to you,” said Smart. “Y’all ask that question and I really want to give you information, but I don’t know because all we’ve done since then is rehab, rehab, rehab, rehab and then another rehab. Today is a lighter practice, so the hope is we’re going to get those guys back.”

Injury report

Despite his lack of specifics, Smart attempted to provide updates on the key players dealings with injury. He started on defense, where only one name came up.

“Chris (Smith) had a shoulder that came out of place, put it back in, he didn’t feel like he had gained 100% strength back,” Smart said. “Ron (Courson) has said he’s seen guys back in a week from that, we’ll find out where he is. He is one of the toughest people I’ve been around so if Chris can play, he’ll play.”

The list of injuries on offense was much longer, starting up front with the Bulldogs’ best offensive lineman.

“Jamaree (Salyer) had a slight ankle, but it didn’t swell,” he added. “He thought he could have gone back, but he didn’t feel like he was at 100%. I’m hopeful to get him back and he’ll be ready to go.”

The position hit hardest by injuries throughout the season, dating back to spring practice, is wide receiver. Despite good news that George Pickens is back on the radar following his ACL tear, nearly every receiver on the roster has picked up a knock through the year.

“We’re hoping to get Arian (Smith) back, hoping to get Jermaine (Burton) back,” said Smart. “[Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint] looked good Saturday in warm-ups to me and probably could have played in an emergency, so we’re thinking we’ll get him back. Not sure on [Dominick Blaylock], won’t be on George (Pickens), some other guys. I’ll know a lot more on Tuesday based on how they practice Tuesday.”

Notable exclusions

Among the names left off Smart’s injury report, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels stands out. He has missed several games this season with a variety of injuries and his status remains unclear. Tight end Darnell Washington has been out all season, with transfer Arik Gilbert away from the team. More long-term injuries appear further away and did not earn a spot in the list of updates.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Warren McClendon, Quay Walker discuss Bulldogs' bye week

Georgia players Warren McClendon and Quay Walker spoke to reporters on Wednesday night, following up Kirby Smart’s meeting with the media on the SEC coaches call earlier in the day. DawgsHQ provides you with the latest from each of the three sessions on Wednesday. Warren McClendon. On the offensive coaches...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Reports: LSU guard Adam Miller suffers major injury

LSU guard Adam Miller suffered an ACL tear and will miss the 2021-2022 season, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-3 combo guard transferred to LSU after one season at Illinois, where he played off the ball for coach Brad Underwood. Miller averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, starting all 31...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Field, KY
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
On3.com

Kentucky is gaining steam in recruitment of 5-star Barion Brown

Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl Cohn wide receiver Barion Brown is the No. 14 ranked player in the class of 2022 and a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-1 receiver has major vertical speed and is a playmaker that every college football program is looking for. Only one wide receiver ranks higher than the Tennessee speedster.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

247 Upgrades Kiyaunta Goodwin to a 5-Star Recruit

It’s about time. 247 Sports is following On3’s lead by upgrading Kiyaunta Goodwin to a five-star recruit. In the latest rankings adjustment, Goodwin jumped from No. 55 overall to No. 13. Chris Singletary cites Goodwin’s play this year following his dramatic body transformation for the major climb at the 2022 rankings.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

John Calipari "so happy" for Mark Stoops, Kentucky Football

Mark Stoops fielding basketball questions on football media day was the norm back when he took over in 2012. Now, John Calipari is fielding football questions on basketball media day. With the football Cats flying high after a 6-1 start, I couldn’t resist asking Calipari about Stoops and what he’s built across campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban challenges Alabama fans vs Tennessee

Nick Saban is challenging Alabama fans who will be in attendance for their game this Saturday against Tennessee. He’s not asking them to bring mustard bottles and golf balls, but he wants the Crimson Tide faithful to bring the ruckus. “We’re going to need a great crowd with great enthusiasm...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban explains difficulty in defending Tennessee

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke on Wednesday about the difficulty involved with defending Tennessee in regards to their running game. No. 4 Alabama will host Tennessee on Saturday, and Saban is preparing his defense for a good offense. Nick Saban on Tennessee’s offense. “I think that they go fast,...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acl
On3.com

Ranking the Top 10 true freshmen in college football after Week 7

There are always a few true freshmen that make an immediate impact upon arrival on their respective college campuses, but in a year filled with chaos and widespread injuries, many of the newcomers are getting a shot at the big stage sooner than expected. PFF’s Anthony Treash ranked the Top...
NFL
On3.com

Tigers Today: 'Team issue' led to Michel Dukes departure

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Progress made in NCAA infractions case vs. Auburn

The Auburn Tigers could see a ruling from the NCAA on alleged infractions, per Sports Illustrated. Auburn has completed its NCAA Committee on Infractions hearing, a hearing in which Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl participated in. Auburn has not formally acknowledged receipt of a notice of allegations or divulged its...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kentucky Basketball No. 12 in Dick Vitale's Preseason Rankings

Dick Vitale’s enthusiasm for college basketball cannot be stopped. Days after announcing his lymphoma diagnosis, Dickie V is forging ahead with his college hoops coverage, releasing his preseason Top 40 rankings for ESPN this morning. Your University of Kentucky Wildcats are No. 12, one spot behind Duke, the Cats’ first opponent, and two spots behind Alabama.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

David Pollack gives guarantee on Clemson football

The Clemson football team is in an incredibly strange and unfamiliar place for them midway through the 2021 college football season. The Tigers currently have two losses and plenty of people in the media like ESPN’s David Pollack feels like there could be more on the way (Pittsburgh). On his...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

4-star Trevion Williams officially decommits from Florida State

Less than two weeks after reopening his recruitment, Crystal Springs (Miss.) 2022 four-star EDGE Trevion Williams has officially decommitted from Florida State. The news was confirmed by 247 Sports. The decommitment is not surprising after Williams told the Clarion Ledger on Oct. 8 that he would be backing off of...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy