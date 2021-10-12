CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

EU announces cuts in Baltic catches of herring, cod

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cOj3ZQJ00

The European Union imposed cuts in catches of cod and herring in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday, to make sure both threatened stock and the region's fishing fleet have a chance of survival.

The sea off several of the EU's northern member states has been suffering from pollution, high water temperatures and too many vessels chasing too few fish over the past years, pushing EU ministers to impose some tougher measures.

Under the measures catches for Western cod, once abundant, will be cut by 88% next year while Eastern Baltic cod will be kept at a highly reduced level, down 70% compared with two years ago.

Western herring will be cut in half for the second year running and Central herring was cut by 45%.

“The decisions reached are difficult, but necessary, so that the Baltic Sea can remain the source of livelihood,” said EU Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius.

Although some environment al groups applauded the measures, Andrea Ripol of Seas At Risk said it “may come too late.” She added that “this will not prevent the looming collapse of the Baltic ecosystem, with iconic fish populations vanishing right in front of our eyes.”

Some quotas for other, more secure, stocks were increased.

The top fishing nations in the Baltics are Finland, Sweden and Poland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge

Serbia on Wednesday introduced COVID-19 passes for indoor venues late at night following weeks of surging infections and relatively low vaccination rates. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the new measure will take effect on Saturday and will be applied starting from 10 p.m. in bars, restaurants, nightclubs or any other indoor gatherings. Medical experts repeatedly have urged Serbian authorities to tighten the country's loose anti-virus measures. Serbia has seen several thousand new infections a day since early October and about 50 virus-related deaths a day.Infections also have soared in other Central and Eastern European countries where vaccination rates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Poland rule-of-law row to dominate EU summit

An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc's laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting Thursday, officials said. The issue was eclipsing the original theme for the Brussels gathering: examining how Europe can cope with the global energy crunch while sticking by ambitious green policies it will brandish at the COP26 climate summit in two weeks' time. EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the rule-of-law issue is so "fundamental" that battle lines being drawn around it have the potential to split the 27-nation bloc. In a sign of the alarm and rising tensions, key leaders hastily lined up one-on-one meetings with Polish Prime Minister  Mateusz Morawiecki just before the summit's start at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Baltic States#Cod#Eu#The European Union#Eastern Baltic#Western
ABC News

Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean. “(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Polish PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in clash over bloc's laws

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".
POLITICS
The Independent

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. On the eve of an EU summit centering on the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told legislators that since the bloc imports 90% of its gas — much of it from strategic rival Russia — “this makes us vulnerable.” As a result she wants the EU to double down on a swift transition to clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Unionforeign ministersdebated new economic sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including on airlines, to halt what Brussels says is a deliberate policy by Minsk to fly in thousands of migrants and send them across the border. The sanctions proposal, first voiced by Latvia on Monday...
POLITICS
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2021 Announces New Baltic Cinema Lineup

VILNIUS: Nineteen films from nine countries will compete in the 12th edition of the international short film programme New Baltic Cinema from 12 to 14 November 2021 during the European Film Forum Scanorama, which will be held in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda and Šiauliai 4 – 14 November 2021. The registration...
MOVIES
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official said Monday that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world, to nations including Japan, Britain South Africa and Brazil Von der Leyen announced that, on top of the exports, the EU will donate at least half a billion doses to middle- and lower-income countries that are affected most by the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

428K+
Followers
108K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy